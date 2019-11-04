Latest news categories

04 November 2019

The UK is set to revolutionise radiotherapy treatment for all cancer patients following a major investment by Cancer Research UK (CRUK), it was announced today.

A new programme of radiotherapy research is coming thanks to a £56m injection designed to create a network of expertise responsible for ushering in a new range of radiological treatments to patients.

The project could position the UK as a leader in innovative and pioneering use of this type of therapeutic technology, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) designed to create tailored treatments based on individual patients’ data. This could enhance treatment accuracy and open up new hope for patients whose condition – e.g. tumour location – was deemed too risky to treat with radiation.

Research areas will likely include FLASH radiotherapy – high-doses of radiation applied through a split-second delivery, which is more targeted and deemed to be less damaging with fewer side effects.

Developing the already highly-publicised proton beam therapy will also be key. As a major development for brain tumour patients living in England, the first NHS proton beam therapy centre opened at The Christie in Manchester in December 2018. Further centres are planned and this new radiotherapy project will do doubt seek to improve their offering even further.

Entitled RadNet, CRUK’s project is designed to "accelerate the development of advanced radiotherapy techniques, challenging the boundaries of this mainstay treatment through world-first exploratory projects".

RadNet plans to unite seven centres of excellence across the country: the Universities of Cambridge, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Oxford, the Cancer Research UK City of London Centre, and The Institute of Cancer Research, London in partnership with The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

We welcome this news from CRUK – any investment that offers new hope for improved treatments for brain tumour patients is excellent. However, this is not money that will help our goal to increase the overall investment into brain tumour research. For decades, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research is determined to change this.

We are building a network of experts in sustainable research and our plan has always been to establish seven dedicated Centres of Excellence around the UK, whilst influencing the Government and larger cancer charities, such as CRUK, to invest more nationally.

We are the only national charity in the UK that is dedicated to raising funds for continuous and sustainable scientific research into brain tumours and we are a leading voice calling for greater support and action for research into what scientists are calling the last battleground against cancer.

